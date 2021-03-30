The owners of a longtime Chinese restaurant on Broadway in Bangor announced over the weekend that after more than 40 years in business, it will close for good Saturday.

China Light owner Sam Lam told customers and staff last week that April 3 would be its last day in business. The building, located at 571 Broadway, has been up for sale since at least August 2020, with an asking price of $550,000 thanks to its prominent placement on heavily trafficked Broadway.

China Light was one of the earliest Chinese restaurants in Bangor, alongside other staples of the region including Oriental Jade and Sing’s, the latter of which closed in 1998. It has served Chinese American classics like pu pu platters, fried rice and noodle dishes for at least 40 years. Lam and his wife purchased the Broadway building in 1981.

According to a number of Facebook posts, the Lams intend to retire.