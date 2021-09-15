Jeffrey Chapman, president of Alterity Financial Group, is pleased to announce that Lowrie B. Sargent, MBA, has been promoted to senior vice president. Lowrie has been with Alterity Financial Group for eight years serving as a portfolio manager for individuals, retirement plans, organizations, and trusts.

Alterity has offices in Bangor and Tampa, Florida. Lowrie earned a BA from Cornell University where he received the Vedder Award in Economics, and an MBA from Loyola College. Lowrie and his wife Christine live in Camden.