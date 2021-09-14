FORT KENT, Maine — A second-half scramble by the Fort Kent Community High School Warrior boys (2-1) resulted in a 5-1 soccer win over previously unbeaten Wisdom on Monday. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

The Pioneers (5-1) and Warriors were knotted in a 1-1 stalemate in the first half. Keegan Cyr of Fort Kent was first to strike, followed a few minutes later by Pioneer Jordan Clavette.

“At the start of the game they weren’t mentally locked in yet,” Fort Kent head coach Kalusha Kotes said of his team. “However, the second half was much better. They came out focused on the task at hand, that led to us winning the game.”





This is when Cyr charged the field with two more goals, one unassisted and one assisted by Will Roy.

Fort Kent’s Austin Delisle and Nathan Voisine each also scored second half goals, both assisted by Kaden Theriault.

The Warrior girls (3-0) remained undefeated on the season as they also made a second half comeback on Monday to achieve a 3-2 win over Wisdom (6-2).

The Pioneer girls held a 2-0 lead at the half, with goals from Abbie Lerman and Lilly Roy. Olivia Ouellette and Kamryn Clavette registered assists.

Fort Kent came back strong in the second half with goals by Hannah Lovley, Darcie Pelletier and Elly Sirois, including an assist by Lovley.