Maine Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, has tested positive for COVID-19 following a rapid test in Augusta.

Jackson — who was vaccinated and was showing no symptoms — got the test after he was identified as a close contact of another positive person, his office said Tuesday.

“Throughout the next week, I will monitor my health, isolate and continue my work remotely for the people of the state and northern Maine,” Jackson said. “I don’t plan to return to the State House until I have a clean bill of health.”

Aroostook County is currently experiencing the largest surge of cases since the pandemic began, with one out of every 100 residents testing positive. However, it is unknown where Jackson contracted the virus.

Jackson’s office is working toward notifying his close contacts. He will take a PCR test on Wednesday.