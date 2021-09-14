This story will be updated.

Eight more Mainers have died as health officials on Tuesday reported another 667 coronavirus cases from over the weekend.

Tuesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 81,177, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 80,510 on Saturday.

Of those, 58,193 have been confirmed positive, while 22,984 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

Three people from Aroostook, one from Hancock, three from Penobscot and one from York counties have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 969.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 5,321. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 5,129 on Saturday.

The new case rate statewide Tuesday was 4.98 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 606.52.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 444.1, up from 348.1 over the weekend, up from 316.9 a week ago and up from 173.7 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 2,381 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Tuesday was 17.79 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (9,130), Aroostook (2,816), Cumberland (19,119), Franklin (1,609), Hancock (1,862), Kennebec (7,632), Knox (1,447), Lincoln (1,334), Oxford (4,024), Penobscot (8,543), Piscataquis (868), Sagadahoc (1,626), Somerset (2,859), Waldo (1,812), Washington (1,165) and York (15,327) counties. Information about where an additional four cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 921 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Tuesday, 861,951 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 72.8 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 41,223,097 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 662,243 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.