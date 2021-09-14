OTELCO has announced a number of new hires in its Maine offices.

Robert Musinski joins OTELCO as an OSP field technician in its Bangor office. Previously, he worked with coaxial cable for a year doing DirectTV installation and repair. Musinski has been in the U.S. military since 2015, first in the Marines and currently in the Maine Army National Guard. Musinski lives in Bangor.

Adam Turtlott has been hired as a desktop support specialist in Bangor. Turtlott spent 10 years in the Maine Air National Guard in South Portland working as a client system technician. He is a resident of Bangor.





Rebecca Ingalls joins the Bangor office as a sales support representative.

Benjamin Cleveland has been hired as a senior project manager in OTELCO’s New Gloucester office. Cleveland has a bachelor’s degree in political science/history and is currently pursuing a master’s in project management from Northeastern. He is a resident of Portland.