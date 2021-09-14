Join us on Friday, Sept. 24 at 12:30 p.m. for the next talk in our free, online Lunch & Learn Series. Atlantic salmon are native to Maine and New England and considered the “King of Freshwater Gamefish.” Maine is the last state in the nation with endangered populations of these incredible creatures. Join Downeast Salmon Federation Executive Director Dwayne Shaw and Joe Robbins, founding board member, as they discuss the fight to save the fish known as the toughest fighter. This one-hour presentation will share how DSF has adopted a scrappy approach to turning the salmon story from tragedy to success.

Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AqBRm_7cTZuC_734pJgZ7w.

This series is hosted by Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries and proudly sponsored by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, Camden National Bank, and the Island Fishermen’s Wives Association.