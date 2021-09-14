ORONO — Catherine L. Kling will offer the third annual Libby Lecture in Natural Resource Policy at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22 at the University of Maine’s Buchanan Alumni House.

Kling’s talk, “Improving Water Quality: Are Economics and the Environment Always at Odds?” will describe trends in water quality and the benefits and costs of regulations associated with the Clean Water Act. Kling also will discuss the gaps in knowledge that must be closed to enhance understanding of the efficiency of water quality regulations.

Kling is the Tisch University Professor in the Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management and the faculty director at the Atkinson Center for a Sustainable Future at Cornell University. She is a member of the National Academy of Sciences, chair of the academy’s Water Science and Technology Board and has been a member of six National Research Council studies. A former president of the Association of Environmental and Resource Economists, she has held editorial positions at 10 economics journals, and is an elected fellow of multiple environmental economics associations. Kling also served on the EPA Science Advisory Board for 10 years.





The annual Libby Lecture in Natural Resource Policy was established with a gift from Lawrence W. Libby ’62 and Lois Murdock Libby ’63. The annual lecture is a collaborative event coordinated by UMaine’s College of Natural Sciences, Forestry, and Agriculture and the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

The event is free and open to the public, and may be streamed online. A reception with refreshments will follow the lecture.



Find more information online. To request a reasonable accommodation, call 207-581-1212 or email libby-lecture-group@maine.edu.