A female bear stands tall to evaluate its surroundings while hanging out with its cubs near Long Lake in Aroostook County. Credit: Courtesy of Donald Ouellette

Maine black bears tend to hang out where people aren’t — in and around the woods.

Today’s contributed wildlife photo nonetheless demonstrates that bears are out there and can be seen, if the timing is right.

Donald Ouellette of Hampden was kind enough to respond to our request to send in black bear photos and videos with today’s offering.

Ouellette came across this sow with its cubs while visiting the Long Lake area in Aroostook County. The sow appears to be alert to the presence of the photographer, who said the nose of a third cub is visible on the left, behind its mother.

Ouellette said he’s not a hunter, but proves here that he is a great shot with a camera.

Thanks Donald for giving Bangor Daily News readers a look at these bears!

