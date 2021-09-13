JEFFERSON — More than 20 craft and vendor tables will be selling a wide variety of goods at the St. Giles Jump Into Fall event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 18, on the church grounds under the pines at 72 Gardiner Road in Jefferson.

The event, to raise money for the church and its outreach programs, and to bring the wider community together, will also include an auction of many exciting items, scheduled to begin at noon.

Among the auction items are certificates for a three-night houseboat stay at Robinhood Marina; a two-night stay for a group at Damariscotta Lake Farms; two nights Glamping at Comfy Dome in Jefferson; and a weekend in a yurt or hut at Hidden Valley Nature Center.





Gift certificates for hair, dental, and automotive care as well as food items will be raffled off following the auction.

A variety of food and beverage offerings will be available at the Lunchbox Food Truck. A drawing for a door prize of one free meal, offered by the food truck, will be held at 11:30 a.m.

In addition, St. Giles parishioners will host their traditional sales of books and homemade pies.

The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 19. So mark your calendars and plan to attend this festive welcome to fall event.