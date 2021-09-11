The University of Maine men’s hockey exhibition game against the University of Prince Edward Island, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 3, has been canceled.

It has been replaced by an exhibition game between the Black Bears and frequent non-conference opponent Quinnipiac University (Conn.) from the ECAC on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Phillips Exeter Academy in Exeter, New Hampshire.

There was no reason given by UMaine officials for the cancellation but COVID-19 concerns could have been behind the decision.

The UMaine-Quinnipiac exhibition will be closed to the public.

The teams have played 12 times since 2012 with Quinnipiac holding a 7-4-1 advantage.

Fans who had single-game tickets to the University of Prince Edward Island contest can trade them in for tickets to a future game or receive a refund. Season ticket holders can exchange the tickets for a future game or receive a refund.

Quinnipiac went 17-8-4 this past season and was ousted by Minnesota State 4-3 in overtime in the first round of the NCAA West Regional in Loveland, Colorado.

Quinnipiac would have likely reached the NCAA Tournament in the 2019-20 season but the season was ended prematurely by the pandemic. Quinnipiac went 21-11-2 that season.

The Bobcats did play in the NCAA Tournament in 2018-19, beating Arizona State 2-1 before losing to Minnesota-Duluth 3-1.

UMaine has a first-year head coach in former University of Massachusetts associate head coach Ben Barr, who is replacing the late Red Gendron.

Gendron collapsed and died while playing golf on the Penobscot Valley Country Club Course in Orono on April 9.

UMaine will open its season at the University of Nebraska Omaha on Oct. 8-9 with a pair of 8:07 p.m. games. Its home openers against Sacred Heart (Conn.) will be on Oct. 22 and 23 at 7:30 and 5 p.m., respectively, and its first Hockey East contests will be at Northeastern on Oct. 29 and 30 at 7 p.m.

Nebraska Omaha plays in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference and Sacred Heart is in Atlantic Hockey.