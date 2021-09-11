Foxcroft 41, Oak Hill 20 At Wales on Saturday, senior quarterback Austin Seavey amassed more than 300 total yards with two touchdown passes and one rushing score as Foxcroft Academy defeated host Oak Hill in a Class D football matchup. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

Foxcroft is now 2-0, while Oak Hill was making its season debut.





Seavey completed 18 of 23 passes for 277 yards and two scores and added 32 yards and another touchdown on eight rushing attempts.

Junior Caden Crocker contributed five catches for 103 yards and scored two Foxcroft touchdowns, the first a 27-yard pass reception for the Ponies’ initial touchdown of the game and a 10-yard run that gave his team the lead for good at 14-12 midway through the second quarter.

That score was the first of three unanswered touchdowns by coach Danny White’s club during the final 8:13 of the first half.

Seavey scored on a 1-yard run moments later, then hit Gage Beaudry with a 37-yard touchdown pass as time expired in the second quarter to give Foxcroft a 28-12 intermission lead.

Jesse Drury, who made 5 of-6 extra-point kicks for Foxcroft, and Beaudry each added a 2-yard scoring run in the third quarter to help the Ponies pull away,

Beaudry was in on nine tackles to pace Foxcroft’s defense, while Drury and Anthony Smith each had 4.5 stops.