Health officials reported that two more deaths and another 581 coronavirus cases have been detected in Maine.

Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 80,510, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 79,929 on Friday.

Of those, 57,751 have been confirmed positive, while 22,759 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.





Two new deaths were reported, raising the death toll for the state to 961.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 5,129. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 4,963 on Friday.

The new case rate statewide Saturday was 4.34 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 601.54.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 348.9, up from 337 on Friday, down from 383.3 a week ago and up from 159.1 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 2,371 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Of those, 184 are currently hospitalized, with 71 in critical care and 36 on ventilators.

As of Saturday, 858,660 Mainers were fully vaccinated, or about 72.5 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC. An additional 1,320 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (9,054), Aroostook (2,784), Cumberland (19,040), Franklin (1,602), Hancock (1,832), Kennebec (7,530), Knox (1,425), Lincoln (1,316), Oxford (4,012), Penobscot (8,479), Piscataquis (838), Sagadahoc (1,619), Somerset (2,837), Waldo (1,751), Washington (1,141) and York (15,250) counties.

New Hampshire reported 332 new cases on Saturday and five deaths. Vermont reported 147 new cases and one death, while Massachusetts reported 1,873 new cases and 18 deaths.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 40,866,487 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 659,018 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.