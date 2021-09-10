Both COVID-19 and Mother Nature have taken a toll on Friday’s high school sports schedule.

Several games have been either canceled due to COVID-19 cases or rescheduled because of wet weather.

One football game scheduled for Friday night, an 8-man encounter between 1-0 Morse of Bath and 0-1 Mount Desert Island of Bar Harbor, was at first postponed until Saturday night due to wet field conditions but later canceled due to COVID cases at MDI, according to MDI athletic administrator Bunky Dow.





Bucksport’s scheduled Class D football game against visiting Poland was canceled Friday due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Bucksport squad, according to Golden Bucks coach Joel Sankey.

The game was supposed to be Poland’s first of the year, as the Knights had a first-week bye. Poland joins Leavitt of Turner Center — which lost both of its first two games to cancellation after its opponents, Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield last week and Hermon this Friday, both had COVID-19 issues — as the football teams yet to play a game.

Bucksport (0-1) has its bye next week, which could mean the team may lose just this week’s game as some players will face a 10-day quarantine period before returning to the gridiron.

Another game canceled due to COVID issues at Ellsworth High School is Friday’s 8-player matchup between the host Eagles (0-1) and 1-0 Camden Hills of Rockport, according to Ellsworth athletic administrator Josh Frost.

Friday night’s Class C North football game between Oceanside of Rockland and Old Town was postponed until Monday due to wet field conditions and a lack of available officials on Saturday. The game now will be played at 6 p.m. Monday at Victory Field in Old Town. Oceanside enters that contest with a 1-0 record while Old Town is 0-1.

Among other postponements, a Class A boys soccer matchup between Camden Hills of Rockport and Bangor was postponed Friday due to standing water early Friday at Bangor’s home field, as was a girls soccer matchup between the two schools in Rockport. No makeup dates have been set yet.

Across the river in Brewer, the Witches’ girls soccer match against Hampden Academy and field hockey match against Bangor were postponed due to saturated field conditions at the Brewer Community School soccer field and at Heddericg Field behind Brewer High School.