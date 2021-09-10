If you have been reading the Outdoors section of the Bangor Daily News for the last several months, you have been treated to some fantastic photographs and videos of Maine wildlife.

With the fall (OK, it’s only late summer) hunting season in full swing, we want to share more of your photos with our readers.

At the moment, we’re looking for black bears: big bears, unique bears and small bears. Any bear.





It’s easy. Just email your photos to outdoors@bangordailynews.com and tell us, “I consent to the BDN using my photo.”

We’re hoping you’ll share your name, where you’re from, where you were hunting, who you were with, whether it was a boar or a sow and how much it weighed — or any combination thereof.



Knowing how we Mainers take pride in our hunting successes, it seems like a no brainer to also ask you to share the stories behind the hunt. If you’re up for it, I might even call you to find out more.

More than 1,600 bears have been taken already this season. So show off yours on the BDN for the whole world to see!

