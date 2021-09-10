ARUNDEL — People of all ages can lend a helping hand to survivors of human trafficking with a round of mini golf in Arundel and Old Orchard Beach on Saturday, Sept. 18.

The CourageLIVES Mini Golf Benefit will be held at Raptor Falls Mini Golf & Ice Cream on 1912 Portland Road (Route 1) in Arundel and at Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf on 70 1st Street in Old Orchard Beach from noon to 4 p.m. All are encouraged to attend, and there will be prize drawings for participants during the day.

Proceeds will help the mission of CourageLIVES. Established in 2015, CourageLIVES is Maine’s first residential treatment program for survivors of sex trafficking as well as a safe house for women 18 years and older. The program provides food, clothing, shelter, and counseling for residents, and includes an outreach program for women who live elsewhere. The program first began serving five women and now serves over 125 survivors of human trafficking and their family members annually in many Maine counties.





“Our CourageLIVES program has become well known to women who seek us for help. Our outreach program has grown tremendously. We now serve women and families in many counties such as Penobscot, Cumberland, Aroostook, York, and Franklin. Our staff helps others who are either not able to come to our program or need ongoing support to continue their recovery,” said Sister Terry Gauvin, provincial superior of the American Province of the Good Shepherd Sisters who oversee the program, which is a division of Saint André Home.

The CourageLIVES program in Maine is now recognized as a national model for its inspiring work serving human trafficking survivors.

“The diocese is so grateful for programs like CourageLIVES and its mission of serving women who have experienced commercial sexual exploitation and need a safe secure place to heal and rebuild,” said Bishop Robert Deeley. “The program also raises awareness and helps victims and survivors of human trafficking find freedom, waiting arms to offer safety, an understanding of their intrinsic value, and a path to healing.”

For more information about CourageLIVES, including other ways to help its cause, visit the program’s website at www.couragelivesme.org.