Orono 9, Old Town 1 The Orono Red Riots had absolute control over the Old Town Coyotes during the first half of a boys soccer match on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

The first half ended with the Red Riots up 5-0.

Old Town picked up the game in the second half, scoring an honorable goal when the clock had 10:21 left to play. Old Town’s Gabe Gifford (#12) netted an unassisted direct shot while the Orono goal keeper was out intercepting a previous play.

Orono was paced by sophomore Pierce Walston (#10), who scored an impressive three goals and had four assists.

Red Riot goal keeper Javier Alicea-Santiago had three outstanding saves. Old Town keeper Ben Dickey had three saves.

Orono goals: Hashim Wise 1, Pierce Walston 3 and assisted 4, Ben Francis 3, Taylor Kenney 1 and assisted 2, and Dominik Ondo 1. Noah Kreutz 2 assist. and Chris Cost-Kirckpatric 1 assist.