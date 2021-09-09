MADAWASKA, Maine — The Madawaska boys varsity soccer team has caught lightning in a bottle to start the season, charging to its sixth straight victory with a 6-0 shutout in Van Buren Sept. 8.
This fall, the Owls are undefeated with one tie, while the Crusaders are 1-2-1.
Scoring for the Owls was led by Brady Gagnon, who had three goals. Carsen Cyr put up two more goals in what has been a dominant start to his junior season, and Ian Beaulieu put the final ball in the net midway through the second half.
The Owls junior-led offensive line put 12 balls on goal Wednesday night to the Crusaders’ three.
Cyr, Gagnon and Beaulieu assisted on all six of Madawaska’s goals.