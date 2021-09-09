MADAWASKA, Maine — The Madawaska boys varsity soccer team has caught lightning in a bottle to start the season, charging to its sixth straight victory with a 6-0 shutout in Van Buren Sept. 8. This fall, the Owls are undefeated with one tie, while the Crusaders are 1-2-1. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

Scoring for the Owls was led by Brady Gagnon, who had three goals. Carsen Cyr put up two more goals in what has been a dominant start to his junior season, and Ian Beaulieu put the final ball in the net midway through the second half.





The Owls junior-led offensive line put 12 balls on goal Wednesday night to the Crusaders’ three.

Cyr, Gagnon and Beaulieu assisted on all six of Madawaska’s goals.