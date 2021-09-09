PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Gunshots heard near the University of Maine at Presque Isle campus on Wednesday came from nearby goose hunters, police said Thursday.

The campus went into a brief, five-minute lockdown while officers determined the source of the shots early Wednesday morning. UMPI was in a lockdown in July when police fatally shot 53-year-old Shannon Wilcox after a standoff behind the florist shop across the street from campus.

The goose hunters were 300 feet from campus buildings and were not in violation of Maine hunting laws, Presque Isle Sgt. Lucas Hafford said. There was no danger to the public.

Hafford said that with hunting season now active in Aroostook County, it will not be uncommon for people to hear gunshots near wooded areas or fields. He encouraged the public to contact Presque Isle Police Department at 764-4476 if they have concerns about gunshots.

“There was no criminal activity,” Hafford said. “It was a complete misunderstanding.”