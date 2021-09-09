WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s administration will withdraw the nomination of a gun-control advocate to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives after he ran into bipartisan opposition in the Senate, a person familiar with the decision said Thursday.

David Chipman is a former federal agent and adviser at the gun control group Giffords. He won praise from advocates for his work pushing for greater regulation and enforcement on “ghost guns,” overhauling the background check system and reducing illegal firearms trafficking.

But that same advocacy drew opposition from moderate Republicans including Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who said she would vote against Chipman in June. Independent Sen. Angus King of Maine was among a few members of the Democratic caucus that withheld support for Chipman, which doomed his confirmation prospects in the 50-50 divided Senate.

Chipman’s nomination had stalled for months and he was widely seen as one of the administration’s most contentious nominees. The White House and top Democrats had been pushing to try to save his nomination for weeks but could not secure the necessary votes.

Some Democrats said privately they would not vote for Chipman. King has not said that publicly, but Politico reported in August that he had been communicating his reservations about the pick to the White House. His spokesperson said then that the senator was “in listening mode and continues to hold calls with those on both sides of the nomination.”

The nominee was opposed by the influential Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine, which lobbied Maine’s senators on the issue. The group’s executive director, David Trahan, said last month that the Democratic president should pick someone with less political baggage, suggesting Acting Director Marvin Richardson, a 30-year ATF veteran.

The White House declined to comment on the decision and the person familiar with the decision was not authorized to publicly discuss developments and spoke on condition of anonymity. A King spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Story by Mike Balsamo and Alexandra Jaffe. BDN writer Michael Shepherd contributed to this report.