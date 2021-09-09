BANGOR — The Linda G. and Donald N. Zillman Art Museum – University of Maine is opening its five new galleries to the public on Sept. 11. The new galleries, located on the second floor of 40 Harlow Street, increase the museum’s exhibition spaces by 42 percent and make possible the opening of nine new fall exhibitions.

The expansion project was made possible by a $1.3 million lead gift from long-standing museum benefactors Don and Linda Zillman of Santa Fe, New Mexico. Additional gifts and pledges totaling over $300,000 were provided by individuals and foundations, including the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation, Bangor Savings Bank Foundation, and the A.R. and Marylouise Tandy Foundation. Fundraising was coordinated through the University of Maine Foundation.

“The expansion of the Zillman Art Museum is an exciting example of what’s possible with the vision and generosity of donors and community partners,” says UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy. “That leadership and investment will impact UMaine museum patrons of all ages, for generations to come.”





The new galleries feature an inviting, oversized glass entry that welcomes visitors to the building. The five named galleries greatly enhance the guest experience by offering space to further showcase works from ZAM’s exceptional contemporary collection, as well as mount additional exhibitions by nationally significant contemporary artists.

“Don and Linda Zillman’s transformative gift and the contributions of many other donors have had a profound impact on the Zillman Art Museum and the advancement of its contemporary art mission,” says museum executive director and curator George Kinghorn. “This expansion project ultimately benefits the citizens of Maine and visitors to our great state. ZAM is now an even greater destination for those who wish to experience the art of our time.”

In conjunction with the opening of the new galleries, the museum will present nine new exhibitions that open to the public on Sept. 11. The fall exhibitions feature works from artists from San Francisco, Los Angeles, Boston, Miami, and the Czech Republic.

Fall exhibitions opening to the public on Sept. 11 include: Anne Arnold: The Soul of It; Shona Macdonald: tender land; Open Lens: Photographs from the Collection; Sidney Russell: The Big Stitch; Emily Eveleth: Future Possessive; Roman Franc: Watch the Birdie; Amy Stein: Domesticated; Inflorescence: Works from the Collection.

The museum hours are Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, call 207-581-3300.