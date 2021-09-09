BANGOR — Northern Light Women’s Health is excited to welcome Sarah Edwards, DO, to their team. Her goal is to provide every patient with personalized care, giving them evidence-based options and confidence to make well informed decisions about their own health and well-being.

Dr. Edwards earned her medical degree at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed her obstetrics and gynecology residency at Wellspan York Hospital. She is board eligible in obstetrics and gynecology by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Dr. Edwards specializes in routine prenatal care, high and low risk obstetrics, infertility, contraception, full spectrum of well-woman care from adolescence to menopause and surgical and non-surgical management of gynecologic conditions including: surgical sterilizations, fibroids, pelvic pain, incontinence, and abnormal uterine bleeding

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Edwards call 207-973-4670.