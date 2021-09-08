Health officials reported that six more deaths and another 734 coronavirus cases have emerged in the state since Saturday.

Wednesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 78,803, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 78,069 on Saturday.

Of those, 56,616 have been confirmed positive, while 22,187 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

Six new deaths were reported, putting the death toll for Maine at 946.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 4,494. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 4,410 on Saturday.

The new case rate statewide Wednesday was 5.48 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 588.78.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 359.4, down from 383.6 on Saturday, up from 315.4 a week ago and up from 122.4 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 2,342 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those currently hospitalized was not immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,967), Aroostook (2,690), Cumberland (18,788), Franklin (1,568), Hancock (1,740), Kennebec (7,376), Knox (1,383), Lincoln (1,258), Oxford (3,966), Penobscot (8,095), Piscataquis (817), Sagadahoc (1,599), Somerset (2,760), Waldo (1,642), Washington (1,096) and York (15,049) counties. Information about an additional nine cases was not immediately available Wednesday.

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 40,282,910 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 650,691 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.