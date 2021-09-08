Testing sites also open in Gorham, Westbrook, and Windham

PORTLAND — Given the recent surge in demand for COVID-19 testing, Northern Light Mercy Hospital will reopen the drive-up testing facility located at the hospital’s campus on Fore River Parkway in Portland starting Friday, Sept. 10. The site will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Starting on Thursday (Sept. 9), reservations can be made online at www.northernlighthealth.org/Resources/COVID-19 or by telephone at 1-844-489-1822. Laboratory testing is offered at the site, including for those with symptoms, suspected exposure, or pre-procedure testing. Please note, this is a self-swab site. If children need testing, parents or guardians will administer the test. In addition, since July, Northern Light Mercy Hospital has maintained testing sites in Gorham, Westbrook, and Windham. All remain active. Here is the information:

Northern Light Mercy Walk-In Care

74 County Road, Gorham

Daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(207) 535-1400

Northern Light Mercy Walk-In Care

40 Park Road, Westbrook

Daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(207) 857-8220

Northern Light Mercy Walk-In Care

409 Roosevelt Trail, Windham

Daily 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(207) 400-8600

