Continuing efforts to help restore Atlantic salmon populations in Maine are receiving a boost thanks to $900,000 in funding awarded through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King announced Tuesday that four organizations in Maine have been selected to receive money from the distribution to assist their efforts.

“Atlantic salmon are a critical part of our state’s marine ecosystem, but they are endangered and at risk of extinction,” Collins and King said in a joint statement. “These fish help to ensure the health of our rivers and oceans that Mainers and wildlife depend on. We welcome this funding, which will help to conserve and restore wild Atlantic salmon and their ecosystems across the state.”

The Atlantic salmon, specifically the Gulf of Maine distinct population that has been protected since 2000 under the Endangered Species Act, is one of the most at-risk endangered species, NOAA reported. Only approximately 1,200 fish return each year.

Opening passages to fish habitats will allow Atlantic salmon to migrate, reproduce, and grow their population, NOAA said.

Project SHARE, the Nature Conservancy, the Atlantic Salmon Foundation and the Downeast Salmon Federation are the recipients of the funding, which targets Atlantic salmon habitat. However, other Maine sea-run species including river herring (alewives), American shad, sea lamprey and American eel also are expected to benefit from the work being done by those organizations.

The largest allotment from the nearly $1 million went to Project SHARE, which received $303,225. The organization is working on replacing undersized culverts at 13 sites designed to connect Atlantic salmon among different watersheds.

Project SHARE also plans to do feasibility studies for fish passage at the Great Works Dam on the Penobscot River and at the Marion Falls fishway. The group also is working on restoring freshwater habitat in the Narraguagus River watershed.

The Atlantic Salmon Federation’s $213,854 disbursal will be put toward five salmon spawning habitat projects, including four in the Kennebec River watershed, along with studying the feasibility of a fish passage at the Chesterville Wildlife Management Area Dam on Little Norridgewock Stream.

The Nature Conservancy received $250,000 to remove the Guilford Dam with the aim of reconnecting and restoring Atlantic salmon habitat in the Piscataquis River watershed and improving fish passage.

The remaining $131,000 goes to the Downeast Salmon Federation to assist in its study about the feasibility of fish passages at the Cherryfield Ice Control Dam on the Narraguagus River and the Gardner Lake Dam on the East Machias River. Those are designed to support future Atlantic salmon habitat restoration in those locations.

