A mass vaccination clinic in the Center for Shopping in Sanford is reopening after closing in July.

The reopening comes as Maine sees a high surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due to the delta variant and hesitancy toward vaccinations. Maine’s case rate is the highest in New England with a seven-day average of 383 as of Friday.

The clinic — located in the former Marshalls store at 1364 Main St. — will offer all three vaccines and be open for drop-in appointments only. It will operate from 1-7 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and then, starting on Saturday, Sept. 18, add weekend hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Since it opened in the spring, the clinic delivered almost 40,000 vaccinations until its closing in July.