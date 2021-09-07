This story will be updated.

Maine’s COVID-19 case rate was highest among New England states leading up to the Labor Day weekend as the delta variant surge continues to take a toll here.

While the holiday weekend slowed reporting in Maine and across the U.S., the seven-day average of new cases as of Friday was 383, up from 105 a month earlier. COVID-19 hospitalizations reached 180 on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the highest single-day total since late January.

Virus cases in Maine and the region still remain lower than the U.S. average despite the past month’s surge. Regional differences continue in case counts, with the northeastern U.S. continuing to see lower than other regions of the country, a New York Times analysis found. The seven-day average of new infections in the southern U.S. stood at 73 cases per 100,000 people as of Sunday, compared to just 26 in the northeast.

But cases in Maine are higher than levels in other New England states, most of which have seen cases flatten out or decline slightly over the past two weeks.

On Aug. 8, Maine had seen 66 new cases per 100,000 people over the previous week, the lowest of any New England state. But cases here have nearly tripled since then, with the weekly rate rising to 180 per 100,000 people as of Sept. 5, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cases rose across New England in mid-August. But in every state but Maine, they have declined over the past two weeks, including dropping by more than 20 percent in Rhode Island and 17 percent in Vermont, according to federal data.

New England states have generally had among the highest vaccination rates in the U.S. As of late August, 82.4 percent of Maine adults have received at least one dose, according to federal data. But Massachusetts, Connecticut and Vermont are all higher, with Vermont leading the entire U.S. with 86.8 percent of adults vaccinated.