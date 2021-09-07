ELLSWORTH — Community-driven live theatre returns to The Grand’s Stanley Subaru Stage with “Nunsense,” a musical comedy by Dan Goggin.

“Nunsense” is sponsored by First National Bank and directed by Ashley Terwilliger with music direction by Rebecca Edmondson. Cast members include Angela Bonacasa as Sister Mary Regina, Holly Smith as Sister Mary Hubert, Leslie Michaud as Sister Robert Anne, Colleen Burton as Sister Mary Amnesia and Stephanie Bradshaw as Sister Mary Leo.

“Nunsense” is a hilarious spoof about the misadventures of five nuns holding a fundraiser after a tragic culinary catastrophe dramatically reduces their numbers. The surviving nuns stage a talent show to raise funds for the convent.

“Nunsense” has been entertaining audiences for several decades and is the perfect show to inspire light-hearted laughter in challenging times.

Performances are select days and times Oct. 1–10. Tickets are on sale now and are only $22 reserved seating, $20 Grand members, $15 students (17 & under).



More information at www.grandonline.org.