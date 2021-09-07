Family comedy runs indoors Dec. 3-12 at Basil Burwell Community Theater

BELFAST — The Belfast Maskers will hold open auditions this month for their 2021 holiday offering, “The Best Christmas Pageant ever.” In this hilarious family-oriented comedy, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids, probably the most inventively awful kids in history. You won’t believe the mayhem, and the fun, when the Herdmens collide with the Christmas story head on! The Seattle Times raved, “one of the best Christmas stories ever – and certainly one of the funniest.” This delightful play is adapted from Barbara Robinson’s bestselling book. It will run indoors at the Basil Burwell Community Theater from Dec. 3-12. There are parts for 10 adults and at least 17 children (ages 5-plus). No experience necessary. Auditions are Saturday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m. and Sunday, Sept. 26, 1 p.m. at the theater, 17 Court Street. Masks are required.

Director Emily LeBlanc-McConnell invites anyone interested to “try out individually or as a family.” The audition process will include acting warmups and exercises, and cold readings from the script. Younger actors and emerging readers may email the director (eleblanc2@yahoo.com) for an advance copy of the readings to familiarize themselves with the lines. Others do not need to RSVP, merely show up at the auditions. There may be solo and small group singing opportunities for child actors. If you wish to be considered for a solo or duet, please come prepared to sing “Silent Night,” “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” or “We Three Kings” without musical accompaniment.

There are also opportunities for working backstage. If you are interested in learning more about set building, costuming, make-up, stage-managing, backstage crew, technical or lighting, please email the director.

The mission of the Belfast Maskers is to provide hands-on opportunities for people of all ages and abilities. Through the performing arts, we continue our long-standing commitment to the enrichment, entertainment and education of our community.