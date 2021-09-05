University of Maine Cooperative Extension and Land for Good will offer a webinar about the sugarbush lease process from 7–8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

“Developing Sugarbush Leases” will include resources and best practices for assessing land value and land leases, and discussions of case studies relevant to maple producers considering a lease agreement. Jason Lilley, UMaine Extension sustainable agriculture professional, and Mike Ghia, Land for Good Vermont field agent, will lead the webinar.

The fee is $10; registration is required to receive the link. Register on the event website at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/developing-sugarbush-leases-webinar/. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Becky Gray at 207-781-6099 or rebecca.gray@maine.edu.