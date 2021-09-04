At Oakes Field in Dover-Foxcroft on Friday night, senior quarterback Austin Seavey passed for 200 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 100 yards with another score as Foxcroft Academy defeated Lisbon 33-16 in a Class D football season opener. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

Junior Caden Crocker added three touchdowns for the Ponies, two on pass receptions and one on an 81-yard kickoff return to give coach Danny White’s club the lead for good in the second quarter after Lisbon had taken an 8-7 advantage on a 17-yard run by Jack Ramich.

Seavey completed 10 of 14 passes, with touchdown strikes of 18 and 15 yards to Crocker and 30 yards to Jackson Smith.

Crocker had six catches for 84 yards and also rushed for 70 yards on six carries while Smith made two receptions for 106 yards to help the Ponies amass 440 yards of total offense, 240 on the ground and 200 through the air.

Gideon Topolski led the Foxcroft defense with 10 tackles and a pass interception.