Health officials on Saturday reported another 491 coronavirus cases.

Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 78,069, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 77,578 on Friday.

Of those, 56,129 have been confirmed positive, while 21,940 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the death toll for the state at 940.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 2,333 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Additional information about the hospitalizations was not immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,915), Aroostook (2,587), Cumberland (18,638), Franklin (1,548), Hancock (1,723), Kennebec (7,284), Knox (1,376), Lincoln (1,251), Oxford (3,936), Penobscot (8,003), Piscataquis (813), Sagadahoc (1,595), Somerset (2,727), Waldo (1,622), Washington (1,090) and York (14,956) counties. Information about an additional five cases was not immediately available Saturday.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 39,852,576 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 647,593 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.