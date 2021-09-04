MACHIAS — The BikeMaine Weekend, a truncated version of the weeklong BikeMaine event taking place in Machias, is only a week away.

“We are very excited to welcome 250 riders to beautiful Machias on Sept. 11 and 12,” said Bicycle Coalition of Maine (BCM) Ride Director Will Elting.

Unlike the usual BikeMaine structure, which has riders spending the night in a different city or town nearly every night, the BikeMaine Weekend will be exclusively based out of the Lee-Pellon Center in Machias.

Registrants for the sold-out event had the opportunity to choose between one-day and two-day registrations, as well as 35-mile, 65-mile, and 75-mile options, in order to better serve riders of all skill levels. A self-guided 10-mile route will also be available.

In addition to the scenic, curated routes showcasing the very best of the Downeast region, the event also offers access to the BikeMaine Village and local information, socially distanced afternoon activities, a Maine Beer Company beer tent, fully stocked rest stops, SAG vehicles, mechanic support, food from East Machias’ own Angie’s Everything Nice Bakery, and opportunities to learn more about the BCM’s advocacy, education, and other programming.

The BCM says all of its 2021 rides and events will be held in compliance with Maine CDC guidelines, recommendations from the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development, as well as US Cycling’s assessment tools and event guidelines. Accordingly, masks will be required for all riders and volunteers—regardless of vaccination status—in both indoor and outdoor public gathering areas.

More information is available at bikemaine.org/the-bikemaine-weekend/.

The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is the statewide voice of cyclists and pedestrians. Since 1992, the BCM has led the effort to make Maine better for bicycling and walking by protecting the rights and safety of cyclists and pedestrians through education, advocacy, legislation, and encouragement. We support biking and walking for health, transportation, and recreation. For more information, visit bikemaine.org.