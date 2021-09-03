ST. AGATHA, Maine — Wisdom’s varsity girls soccer team beat Fort Fairfield 2-1 in a close game at home Thursday night. The Pioneers’ record moves to 4-1 on the season. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

The story of the first half was Wisdom’s offense running headlong into Fort Fairfield’s defensive wall and senior keeper Eva Callioras. For the most part, the Pioneers kept the ball out of their territory, but Fort Fairfield made one close charge, netting a ball before being called offsides.

After a scoreless first half, the game broke open when a defending Fort Fairfield player deflected a shot from Wisdom junior Olivia Ouellette into the net. With just four minutes to go in the game, Fort Fairfield senior Camryn Ala scored off a header to tie the contest.

With just 40 seconds on the clock, Wisdom cracked the tie with a game-winning shot from Lilly Roy.

“As expected [the Tigers] worked hard to play out the clock, but coming off a shock loss in Ashland Tuesday evening, I think my girls were bound and determined to not let this one slip away,” Wisdom coach Peter Clavette said. “This group of girls never believes they are out of the fight and they showed that grit today.”

Wisdom are the defending league champions this year, having taken the Aroostook League title with a 9-1 record last season. The team is anchored offensively by Ouellette, junior Abbie Lerman, sophomore Lilly Roy and freshman Kamryn Clavette — who all played club soccer together with Clavette in both Edmundston and the St. John Valley.

Though they only lost two seniors last year, the Pioneers are still a young team, and Clavette said he is looking to focus on defensive coordination as well as moving the ball quickly on the field.

“With such a young group, we are fortunate to have a seasoned group of players that have experienced big game scenarios,” Clavette said. “We are a blue collar team that is small but determined, we come from a community of hard workers and are determined to make them proud.”