Dramatic comedy runs indoors Oct. 14-24 at Basil Burwell Community Theater

BELFAST — The Belfast Maskers next production “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” by Dale Wasserman, will be directed by Artist Director Meg Nickerson. Based on the 1962 novel by Ken Kesey, it was first adapted as a Broadway play starring Kirk Douglas and then in 1975, the movie version swept five Academy-Awards categories for Best Picture, Director, Actor (Jack Nicholson), Actress (Louise Fletcher) and Screenplay.

The play, to run Oct. 14-24, is a dramatic comedy about hope, friendship, and the eternal human desire to control one’s own destiny. The protagonist is a charming rogue who contrives to serve a short sentence in a mental institution rather than going to prison. There he clashes with the iron-willed head nurse as he rebels against her cruel oppression of the frightened patients in the psychiatric ward. Show sponsors are First National Bank, Edward Jones, Bangor Savings Bank, and Young’s Lobster Pound & Seafood Restaurant.

Nickerson says enthusiastically, “Our ’Cuckoo’s Nest’ has an amazing cast of some familiar actors and some new faces never seen on our stage before. It is such an exciting play, full of humor and drama… with characters that audiences love or love to hate… but it won’t fail to move you.”

Now in rehearsal, the cast features Cory Burns as Randle McMurphy, Katie Glessner as Nurse Rached and Chris Van Doren as Chief Bromden. The psychiatric patients will be played by Mark Durbin (Harding), Dakota Wing (Billy), Erik Perkins (Cheswick), David Rynerson (Martini), Tom Maycock (Scanlon), and Brian Ross (Ruckly). The hospital staff includes actors Mike Rowe (Dr. Spivey), Katey Stearns (Nurse Flynn), and as hospital aides, Jared Nickerson (Williams), Jerry Sawyer (Warren), and Jay Rosenberg (Turkle). Two carefree prostitutes are played by Latricia Saucier (Sandra), and Victoria Hays (Candy).

Cassidy Small is production stage manager, set design by John Bielenberg, tech director is Brian Ross, lighting design by Jared Nickerson, sound design by Jay Rosenberg, light board operator is Patricia Saucier, sound board operation by Josef Balla, and costumes by Linda Marie.

Further help is needed for running crew, set building, sewing assistance, making refreshments, putting up posters, and administrative tasks. Please contact info@belfastmaskers.com if you can volunteer your time.

Belfast Maskers dramatic comedy “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” by Dale Wasserman, directed by Meg Nickerson, performances indoors Oct. 14, 15, 16; 22, 23 at 7 p.m.; Oct. 17 and 24 at 2 p.m. at the Basil Burwell Community Theater, 17 Court Street. Tickets $15/$10 available at www.belfastmaskers.com/events. Masks may be required. For more call 207-619-3256 or email info@belfastmaskers.com.

The mission of the Belfast Maskers is to provide hands-on opportunities for people of all ages and abilities. Through the performing arts, we continue our long-standing commitment to the enrichment, entertainment and education of our community.