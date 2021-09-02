MCI 5, Foxcroft Academy 0 Gracie Moore scored four goals to lead Maine Central Institute past Foxcroft Academy on Wednesday at the Foxcroft Academy campus. Trinity Leavitt opened the scoring on an assist from Ella Louder with 1:45 left in the first quarter. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

Moore scored in each subsequent quarter, including twice in the 4th. Alivia Ward had one assist.

Moore was dominant in the offensive circle for MCI and had steals that led to MCI going on the offensive.

MCI’s goalie Keydaliz Rivera had five saves. Foxcroft’s goalie Laney McGary had eight saves.

MCI is 1-0. Foxcroft is 0-1.