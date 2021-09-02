Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

The right decision at the wrong time

The commander in chief of our armed forces, with sorrow in his voice, addressed the loss of life of more of our service members. He said they gave their lives in defense of Afghan and American peoples. They didn’t give their lives, their lives were taken by cowardly and vicious members of the country they were defending.

Our country has been engaged in defending a country that doesn’t have the desire, or will, to defend itself, who will, as soon as we have completed our withdrawal, condemn us for abandoning them. Had any other leader removed their troops in the manner that President Joe Biden did, the world would have condemned him, deservedly so.

Granted, we should have not been there in the first place, but to exit in the blatant manner Biden withdrew his troops, just put a target on us and any of those that assisted us. He might just as well have announced the days and times we will be removing our troops and as many of those who worked with us. He openly broadcasted how many have already left and how many were still there. Excellent info for the enemy!

Why were so many of our citizens living there? Why were they allowed to remain so long, knowing that we were vacating the area when we had already announced an approximate exit date? The only remaining people at the end of our commitment should have been essential soldiers and diplomats, not vulnerable citizens.

The decision to remove our troops was the proper decision, only it came years too late.

Timothy Smyth

Millinocket

Yes on Question 1

Since retiring from the Maine Senate, I’ve largely remained quiet about political issues at hand today. But when it comes to the Central Maine Power corridor, I’m compelled to speak up because I’m confident that we can’t trust CMP with this project.

During my eight years serving the great people of District 34, there was one company that was consistently opposed to clean energy reforms in Augusta: CMP. Now, that very same company and affiliated groups have spent nearly $30 million to convince Mainers that we must sacrifice our treasured western Maine forest in the name of advancing renewable energy — mostly for Massachusetts.

This month, my power bill, along with all other CMP customers, went up by 10 percent. The very same month, I had a paid canvasser knock on my door to urge me to oppose the referendum this November.

Question 1 is the direct result of CMP forcing this project through with apparent backroom deals and a literal army of lawyers and lobbyists. While repeatedly raising our rates, CMP and its parent companies have spent record sums promoting this project because it’s worth $3 billion in profits to them. But for the average Mainer, it’s worth as low as a measly 11.5 cents to 42 cents per month, depending on how you break it down.

It’s time for CMP to get its act together and focus its attention where it belongs: on improving the quality of service here in Maine. We deserve better. Vote yes on Question 1 to stop the CMP Corridor.

Ron Collins

Wells

Vaccinations and masks in schools

Per the American Academy of Pediatrics Children and COVID-19: State-Level Data Report, nearly 4.8 million children had been infected with COVID-19 as of Aug. 26. The rates have recently risen to over 180,000 cases per week. Children currently represent 22 percent of reported weekly cases.

Teachers should be mandated to be vaccinated and all staff and all students should be required to wear masks. People are dying.

Jim Alciere

East Machias