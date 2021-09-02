Three more Mainers have died as health officials on Wednesday reported another 624 coronavirus cases.

Wednesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 76,913, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 76,289 on Wednesday.

Of those, 55,423 have been confirmed positive, while 21,490 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

With three more Mainers succumbing to the virus, the death toll for the state is now 937.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 3,644. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 3,202 on Wednesday.

The new case rate statewide Thursday was 4.66 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 574.66.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 315.9, up from 323.7 a day ago, up from 215.6 a week ago and up from 92.7 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Thursday was 17.30 patients per 10,000 residents.

So far, 2,315 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those currently hospitalized was not immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,811), Aroostook (2,519), Cumberland (18,491), Franklin (1,527), Hancock (1,694), Kennebec (7,161), Knox (1,346), Lincoln (1,239), Oxford (3,896), Penobscot (7,776), Piscataquis (781), Sagadahoc (1,583), Somerset (2,634), Waldo (1,554), Washington (1,078) and York (14,822) counties. Information about where an additional case was reported wasn’t immediately available.

As of Wednesday, 844,033 Mainers were fully vaccinated, or about 71.3 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 39,399,080 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 642,093 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.