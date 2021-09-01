ROCKLAND — All fall language classes will be offered online starting Sept. 13 with Penobscot Bay Language School. Registration is open! With over 10 languages offered as group classes or private lessons. In-person learning options at the 28 Gay Street location are available for private and semi-private lessons by appointment (until further notice, following CDC guideline).

Penobscot Bay Language School is happy to announce that all language classes will be offered in an online format as an option as we continue to monitor COVID 19 heading into the fall and winter. Hybrid and in-person learning options are still available to local residents following CDC guidelines including mask wearing, social distancing, and proof of full vaccination.

With the 2020-21 global pandemic putting all in person programming on hold, the future of our in-person learning has been uncertain. PBLS has been able to weather the storm by migrating all of our 2020-21 class online. This move allowed PBLS to reach new audiences from around the world and now serve people in over six countries worldwide!

Community members can visit http://www.penobscot.us for class details or to register for class, or call 207-594-1084 to speak with a staff member.

Founded in 1986 as a non-profit language school and center for cultural exchange, Penobscot Bay Language School has served over 6,000 locals and over 500 international students of all ages through language classes and cultural programming. Over three decades later we continue to promote our mission: To develop and provide opportunities for the people of Midcoast Maine and around the World to explore our shared experience on Earth through the study and celebration of language and culture.