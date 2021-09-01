AUGUSTA — Maine service stations with retail operations now have the opportunity to upgrade heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment. For a limited-time, Efficiency Maine is offering a special promotion that aims to accelerate the conversion to high-efficiency equipment at service stations across the state.

“Many of these businesses use their HVAC and lighting systems more than a typical business because they operate during extended hours from early morning to late at night,” said Rick Meinking, senior program manager for commercial initiatives at Efficiency Maine. “It makes good business sense to consider these upgrades, which could improve customer experience and reduce energy costs.”

Enhanced incentives are available for eligible high-performance heat pumps, variable refrigerant flow systems, energy recovery ventilator projects, an array of refrigeration measures, and interior and exterior LED lighting. The limited-time offer begins on Sept. 1. The application deadline is Jan. 31, 2022. Accepted projects must be completed by May 1, 2022. Detailed incentive information on the qualifying equipment can be found in the Service Station Retrofits Funding Opportunity Notice.

Service stations with retail operations, such as convenience stores, food franchises, restaurants, or tourist gift shops, are eligible to apply for incentives under this funding opportunity. Other businesses are not eligible, but may qualify for other incentives offered through Efficiency Maine. Those businesses can go to the Efficiency Maine website to learn more about energy efficiency solutions, how to get started, and program details.

Efficiency Maine’s Commercial and Industrial Prescriptive Program offers fixed incentives to reduce the cost of projects and to improve energy efficiency for various sectors, including businesses, municipalities, schools and higher education facilities, manufacturing and other industrial facilities, as well as other non-residential facilities, and multifamily and condominium buildings with five or more units.

To learn more about the Efficiency Maine Prescriptive Program and how to maximize its benefits visit https://www.efficiencymaine.com/at-work/ci-prescriptive-incentive-program/.

Efficiency Maine Trust is the independent administrator for programs to improve the efficiency of energy use and reduce greenhouse gases in Maine. The Trust does this primarily by delivering financial incentives on the purchase of high-efficiency equipment or changes to operations that help customers save electricity, natural gas and other fuels throughout the Maine economy. The Trust is a quasi-state agency governed by a Board of Trustees with oversight from the Maine Public Utilities Commission. Visit www.efficiencymaine.com for more information.