The Bangor Rams took a solid step in their football resurgence in 2019, posting a 4-5 regular-season record after winning just one game during the three previous seasons combined.

The Rams were poised to build on that last autumn, only to have tackle football around the state grounded by COVID-19.

Any frustration now has been replaced by renewed enthusiasm as many of the sophomores who helped fuel the initial signs of upward mobility two years ago now are seniors poised to make their way further up the Class A standings.

Whether they can match up with the likes of perennial powerhouses Thornton Academy of Saco and Bonny Eagle of Standish — which have combined to win seven of the last eight Class A state championships — remains to be seen.

But 25 of the 52 players on the roster for Bangor’s 35-13 preseason victory over Skowhegan on Saturday night were seniors, and most are likely to play significant roles as the Rams pursue the program’s first winning season since a 6-4 finish in 2014.

“It’s a talented group. But the biggest thing is that these [seniors] have been together since the seventh grade, they know each other real well, they care about each other and respect each other,” Bangor football head coach Dave Morris said.

“They work real hard, they love playing sports and they love playing every sport. When it’s football season they’re football players, but they’re really cohesive and we’re just lucky to have them.”

The returning seniors include quarterback Max Clark and running back-linebacker Joey Morrison, who will combine to spearhead what could be a prolific offense seeking to improve on 2019’s 18 points per game.

Clark passed for more than 1,000 yards as a sophomore and showed signs of Bangor’s aerial potential during the Rams’ preseason win over Skowhegan, when he completed 14 of 23 passes for 179 yards and four touchdowns. Three of Clark’s scoring passes went to senior tight end Colton Emerson and the fourth to his younger brother, 6-foot-6 sophomore wideout Landon Clark.

Emerson and Landon Clark are among a deep corps of receivers that also features twins Ben and Braydon Caron, Ryan Howard and Keegan Cyr, all seniors.

Morrison, who rushed for 750 yards as a sophomore, displayed his potential on the opening play against Skowhegan, racing down the right sideline 68 yards to set up the Rams inside the River Hawks’ 10-yard line.

He finished the night with 118 rushing yards and a touchdown on 13 carries as well as one pass reception. Morrison heads up a ground game that also includes classmates Cabryn Streams, Kevin Grover and Colton Trisch.

Several of those backs and receivers also will see duty defensively at linebacker and in the secondary.

“There’s some athleticism there and I think they understand what we’re trying to do and they love playing. They love the game of football,” Morris said. “At the same time there’s a lot of room for improvement.”

The Bangor offense will work behind a line led by senior Luke Missbrenner, a four-year starter at center, along with classmates Gavin Young, Jake Hirsch, Mike Smith and Aiden Harris as well as junior Austin Lozano and sophomore Isaac Osborne.

Several of those linemen also will play on the defensive front, and their efforts in the trenches could prove pivotal to Bangor’s long-term success this fall.

“Football hasn’t changed,” Morris said. “If you’re winning up front then you’re going to have some success. We’ve got a young line in terms of just playing and as they gain confidence our team is going to continue to grow.”

A freshman offensive lineman, Parker Richmond, has added a placekicking presence for the Rams entering the regular season after making all five of his extra-point attempts against Skowhegan and providing good depth on his kickoffs.

The Bangor football program is excited about playing games this fall on its new artificial-turf home field at Cameron Stadium.

The Rams are scheduled to open their regular season at Brewer on Friday night, then will host Lewiston the following weekend. If Cameron Stadium is not ready by Sept. 10 as work continues on the installation of a new eight-lane track around the gridiron, the Bangor-Lewiston game likely would be played the following evening at Hampden Academy.

Bangor’s second home game of the season is not scheduled until three weeks later, a Week 5 matchup against Deering of Portland on Friday, Oct. 1, with school officials hopeful that game will be played at Cameron Stadium.