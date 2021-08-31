ELLSWORTH — Heart of Ellsworth is conducting a feasibility study to be used as Proof of Concept for a Makerspace in the Ellsworth area. An essential piece of this study is a community survey, open for public input, to help better understand community attitudes, opinions, experiences, and needs for a not-for-profit multi-use makerspace in Downeast Maine. The survey is available to complete online until Sept. 20 at surveymonkey.com/r/downeastmakerspace. Respondents may offer feedback anonymously, however those providing contact information will be entered to win a $50 gift certificate to Morton’s Moo.

Community feedback will inform the results of the larger feasibility study structured to identify interest and support to sustain a makerspace in Downeast Maine. The makerspace is intended to contribute to the area’s creative economy as a multi-disciplinary Arts hub for area artists and the Downeast community while complementing existing cultural organizations and facilities. The makerspace will achieve this goal by building awareness for the Arts in Downeast Maine, create opportunities for area artists, generate income for surrounding businesses, engage individuals and families in the community, and attract visitors to the region.

Project partner Sadie Bliss, executive director of the Maine Crafts Association said, “The Downeast region is a stronghold of craft artists and creative businesses. Partnering with Heart of Ellsworth on this study helps us to achieve our mission as we work to increase our organization’s capacity to support craft artists through educational, marketing and retail opportunities on a statewide scale.”

A makerspace is a building outfitted for various uses by artists and their community. For the sake of this study, a makerspace can be described as a collaborative space for making, learning, exploring, and experiencing the arts. The arts encompass visual, literary, and the performing arts. Examples of this are painting, sculpture, music, theater, literature, etc.

The Makerspace Feasibility Study is supported through a grant from Maine Community Foundation, community volunteers and by the following statewide organizational and business partners; Maine Crafts Association, Hancock County Planning Commission, The Artful Aide, Artsworth, Machias Savings Bank, MDI Biological Laboratory, Design Group Collaborative, The Women’s Business Center at Coastal Enterprise, Inc. and Small Business Development Centers at Coastal Enterprises, Inc. Questions may be directed to Cara Romano, executive director Heart of Ellsworth at cara@heartofellsworth.org. Survey link: surveymonkey.com/r/downeastmakerspace.