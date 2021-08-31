The Beatrix Farrand Society in Bar Harbor is hosting Dan Benarcik for a workshop in which all participants will build a garden chair to take home with them. Dan currently works at Chanticleer Gardens in Wayne, Pennsylvania as a horticulturist. He designs furniture for the property, including the chair that participants will build in the workshop. Dan’s woodworking designs can be seen at other fine private and public gardens throughout the United States, in addition to Chanticleer. He has over 25 years of experience as a professional horticulturist and is an avid and creative gardener in his home garden as well.

Participants only need to bring a drill and a sense of adventure to participate in the chair building workshop. They will leave with a high quality garden chair made of cedar along with the skills and design for making more chairs in the future. No previous wood-working experience is needed.

This event is $295 for members of the Beatrix Farrand Society or $325 for non-members. This price includes all materials to build the chair. Please make reservations online (https://www.beatrixfarrandsociety.org/programs/) or by calling 207-288-0237 or e-mailing programs@beatrixfarrandsociety.org.