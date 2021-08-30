BANGOR – The team at Northern Light Plastic and Hand at Eastern Maine Medical Center is pleased to announce the addition of a new plastic and hand surgeon, Ronald Bogdasarian, MD. Dr. Bogdasarian completed his medical education at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, and an integrated plastic surgery residency at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School.

He is board eligible for the American Board of Plastic Surgery and specializes in reconstructive, cosmetic, and hand surgery. His clinical interests are in hand surgery, reconstruction after trauma, breast surgery, removal of cancerous tumors, facial reconstruction, body contouring, cosmetics, and microsurgery. In his words, “The best healthcare is delivered as a team with a fully informed and educated patient. It is my pledge to prepare for all my patient’s individual needs and to maintain a close relationship with them, during their healthcare journey”

To reach Dr. Bogdasarian, or for a referral to Northern Light Plastic and Hand, please call 207-973-9950.