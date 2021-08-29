ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will present an online workshop for agricultural service providers and farmers interested in offering a farm coaching program 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

“Supporting Farms with Farm Coaching” will introduce the farm coaching model using the guide, “Farm Coaching to Support Farm-Team Communication.” Resources found on the program website, Farm Coaching: Supporting Relationships for Farm Success, also will be used. Presenters include coaches Leslie Forstadt, a UMaine Extension human development specialist; Tori Jackson, an Extension professor of agriculture and natural resources; Polly Shyka, co-owner of Villageside Farm, Freedom; Abby Sadauckas, co-owner of Apple Creek Farm, Bowdoinham; and Karen Groat, a mediator and board member of the Maine Association of Mediators.

The $10 fee includes a copy of the guide; financial aid is available. Register on the event webpage. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Wabanaki REACH. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207-581-3487 or leslie.forstadt@maine.edu. This event is supported by a grant from Northeast Extension Risk Management Education.