People of all ages encouraged to gather at St. Augustine for unforgettable afternoon

AUGUSTA — All are welcome to gather together for a special show and afternoon that aims to share the beauty, history, and mystery of the Catholic Mass in a fun and engaging way that has drawn the attention and praise of people of all ages and backgrounds across the country.

The Doug and Dave Show will present “Mass Confusion,” an amazing mix of humor, song, and the teachings of the Catholic Church on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 3 p.m. at St. Augustine Church and hall on 75 Northern Avenue in Augusta. The event will begin with a social from 1 to 2:45 p.m. in the hall of St. Augustine which will be followed by the show in the church. After the show, Mass will be held in the church at 4:45 p.m.

In “Mass Confusion,” Doug Brummel and Dave Wilson will bring the Mass alive through sketches, characterizations, and original music inspired by the Holy Spirit. The experience has left participants around the U.S. with a greater appreciation of the treasures of the Catholic faith.

“Our prayer is that the next time people come to an actual Mass, they will appreciate its ancient history and realize they are part of something that has been ripening on the vine for 2000 years,” said show co-host Doug Brummel. “We hope they participate more, sing more, pray more, and even become better stewards of all that God has blessed them with.”

“We hope the music we have composed can help bring each part of the Mass alive in new ways,” said co-host Dave Wilson.

Since launching their signature presentation, “Mass Confusion,” in 2018, as well as recording an album of original faith-in-action music in Nashville, Doug and Dave have quickly become sought-after for parish and diocesan events, youth rallies, and conferences. The duo has presented at major conferences, including the National Catholic Youth Conference and the National Federation for Catholic Youth Ministry.

Doug has toured the United States for more than 30 years, serving over 1,400 parishes with parish missions, retreats, and presentations. Dave is an established musician, singer and storyteller. An award-winning songwriter, he has spent the better part of the past two decades as a touring country music artist. Both men greatly value their vocation as husbands, fathers, and serve their local parish family as worship leaders.

For more information about the event in Augusta, contact St. Michael Parish at 207-623-8823.