Townsquare Media of Bangor has landed the radio broadcast rights to carry University of Maine men’s and women’s basketball games along with baseball games beginning this season.

The games will be carried on WEZQ, The Ticket 92.9 FM with WDEA-1370-AM serving as the alternate station if there is a conflict.

WEZQ is also the home for the Boston Red Sox, the Boston Bruins and the Boston Celtics.

Townsquare Media carries the New England Patriots but moved them to WWMJ 95.7 FM.

It is a three-year deal between Townsquare Media and Black Bear Sports Properties, a subsidiary of Learfield IMG College.

The games were previously carried by WGUY 96.1-FM.

UMaine will now have much more expansive coverage as The Ticket 92.9 FM is a 20,000-watt station while WGUY-FM had 1,000 watts during the day and 640 watts at night.

“Our goal is to build a media network for the Black Bears that reaches the most UMaine fans and alumni as possible,” said Justin Barnes, general manager of Black Bear Sports Properties in a press release. “This partnership with Townsquare Media and 92.9 The Ticket is another big step in that direction.”

“UMaine Athletics is thrilled to bring Black Bear baseball and basketball to Townsquare Media’s family of networks,” said UMaine director of athletics Ken Ralph. “As the only dedicated sports radio station in our region, The Ticket will provide outstanding coverage for the state’s only Division I baseball and basketball programs. We are looking forward to great years from both programs and we are glad our fans will be able to enjoy 92.9 The Ticket and the family of networks as they follow their Black Bears.”

Townsquare Media Market President Tom Preble said “these are exciting times for UMaine and we couldn’t be happier to be the flagship station for men’s and women’s basketball and baseball. We look forward to growing our partnership in the years ahead.”

Jim Churchill, the Ticket’s brand manager, said bringing local live events to fans in Maine is a priority,

“It’s a win for everybody. The addition of UMaine basketball and baseball to our lineup is a perfect fit. The future for Black Bear athletics is bright and we are very happy to be a part of it,” Churchill said.

Fans will also be able to listen to the games live at GoBlackBears.com.

Churchill said UMaine basketball games will take priority over the Bruins and Celtics on The Ticket. The Red Sox are at the top of the priority list, so UMaine baseball games will be aired on GoBlackBears.com when there is a conflict with the Red Sox.

UMaine football and men’s hockey games are carried by Blueberry Broadcasting, WVOM-FM, 103.9.