This story will be updated.

The number of COVID-19 patients requiring intensive care in Maine surged Friday, tying a record for the most since the start of the pandemic nearly 18 months ago.

As of Friday, 71 patients with COVID-19 were in critical care beds in Maine, according to state data. That was up from 59 on Thursday and equals a record set on Jan. 20, amid the state’s winter COVID-19 surge. Thirty-one patients are on a ventilator, the second-highest single-day total in Maine.

It comes a day after Maine hospitals warned about a shortage of ICU beds. As of Thursday, just 34 critical care beds — or roughly 10 percent — were unfilled, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, driven by high COVID-19 cases and heavier summer patient counts. The number of unoccupied ICU beds was not immediately available Friday.

Overall hospitalizations have surged in Maine with the rapid spread of the delta variant. A greater surge of patients are also ending up in the ICU due to the more severe strain. The vast majority of patients hospitalized with the virus — and nearly all of those requiring critical care — are unvaccinated, hospital leaders said.

As of Thursday, 133 patients were hospitalized statewide with COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC, up from as low as 23 in early July. The Bangor area has been especially affected, with Eastern Maine Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital accounting for more than a quarter of hospitalizations.