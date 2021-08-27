A new public art project in Belfast oﬀers visitors of all ages a whimsical view of the downtown providing a different way to explore its vibrant offerings. Twenty dollhouse-sized doors mounted at viewing level for children, adjacent to store entrances of the businesses that inspired them, invite discovery by children and adults. A map of this smile-inducing tour of tiny doors can be found at ourtownbelfast.org/tinydoors.

Our Town Belfast is launching the Tiny Door project, local artist-created miniature doors. The tiny doors encourage a closer look at the historic structures in Belfast’s downtown stretching from Church Street to the harbor along Main Street and outward down High Street from the traffic light.

The doors’ diminutive scale suggests a village for mouse-sized shoppers evoking beloved Maine author E.B. White’s character, Stuart Little, a mouse adopted by a human couple, Mr. and Mrs. Little of New York City. In the book, Stuart takes a ride in a model sailboat in Central Park. One can almost imagine that Stuart Little has paddled across the Penobscot Bay to Belfast for an adventure and a stroll. Perhaps visitors will ﬁnd the tiny dock where Stuart may have tied up his birch bark canoe. One can easily imagine Stuart Little shopping throughout Downtown Belfast.

Left Bank Books, which has a Tiny Door outside its entrance, also has a mouse hole inside in its children’s book area. Co-owners Barbara Klausmeyer and Lindsay McGuire could neither conﬁrm nor deny that Stuart Little has ever visited the shop, but they have E.B. White’s classic books, Stuart Little and Charlotte’s Web in stock, as well as his books for adults.

Tiny Doors be found at the following locations:

1. The Good Table- 68 Main Street

2. Heavenly Yarns- 133 High Street

3. Northwoods Gourmet Girl- 65 Main Street

4. Downshift Coﬀee/CG Bikes- 39 Main Street

5. Eat More Cheese- 94 Main Street

6. People Places Things- 145 High Street

7. Out on a Whimsey- 88 Main Street

8. All About Games- 78 Main Street

9. Belfast Fiberarts- 171 High Street

10. Brambles/Ocean House- 2 Cross Street

11. Fiddlehead Artisan Supply- 64 Main Street

12. The Back and Forth- 25 Front St

13. Archangel Computer- 107 Church Street

14. Epoch- 69 Main Street

15. Left Bank Books- 109 Church Street

16. Vinolio- 74 Main Street

17. Old Professor’s Bookshop, 99 Main Street

18. City Drawers, 105 Main Street

19. Man on Main, 103 Main Street

20. The Chocolate Drop, 35 Main Street

21. Stuart Little’s Garden, Between 69 & 65 Main Street

22. Stuart Little’s Dock – Belfast Marine, 15 Front Street

Artists who created the doors include Sally Brophy, Valerie Schurer Christle, Lisa Gant, Bonnie Irwin, Pegi Miller, Tiﬀany Nemec, Anne-Marie Nolin, Amy Tingle, Craig Watson, and Heather Wilson.

OUR TOWN BELFAST is a community-driven and nationally accredited Main Street organization whose mission is to grow and sustain our historic downtown while celebrating our unique cultural heritage.

We believe in supporting local businesses, honoring our heritage through historic preservation, and bringing together the community to make downtown Belfast a better place to live, work and play.

Our Town Belfast envisions a vibrant future in which our waterfront, commercial district, treasured historic buildings and outdoor public spaces are alive with activity.