PRESQUE ISLE — Two hundred and 27 students graduated from the University of Maine at Presque Isle during the 2020-21 academic year. On Saturday, May 8, during the University’s 112th Commencement and second-ever virtual Commencement ceremony, President Rice conferred degrees upon the graduating students.



Graduating summa cum laude were Kristian McCarthy, Auburn; Katherine Desjardins and Rogue Reeves, Bangor; Eric Bagley and Jonathan Ouellette, Caribou; Amanda Pooler, Castle Hill; Jacob Flewelling and Sara Gilman, Easton; Deborah Klane, Fairfield; Justin Hodgkin, Fort Kent; Michael Lewin, Gorham; Mark Phillips, Houlton; Angela Wilkinson, Linneus; Raina Kohlbacher, Mapleton; Kendra Silvers, North Berwick; Nathan Richardson, Ocean Park; Victoria Machado, Portland; Caitlin Miles and Manish Pandey, Presque Isle; Jeffrey Croteau, Saco; and Macy Caron, Van Buren.

From elsewhere in the United States were Chase Looney, Irvine, California; Nicholas Zantop, Pompano Beach, Florida; Shane Gaughan, Berwyn, Illinois; Duane Otto, O Fallon, Missouri; Ryan LoPiccolo, South Hackensack, New Jersey; Joel Gorton, Gallup, New Mexico; Shyra Murphy, Geneva, New York; Johanna Laba, Burlington, Vermont; and Christopher Perry, Williston, Vermont.

From New Brunswick, Canada was Lauren Antworth, Connell.

From Nova Scotia, Canada was Alexandra Smye, Halifax.

From even further afield were Tadeusz Godera, Warsaw, Poland; and Portia White, Randburg Gauteng, South Africa.

Graduating magna cum laude were Erika Bennett, Augusta; Heather Massey, Bangor; Emma Belyea, Ryan Cote, Justin Ouellette, Tiffany Stewart, and Michael Sullivan, Caribou; Raul Lorenzoni, Cross Lake Township; Daniel Warren, Easton; Paul Kaplan, Embden; Miranda Corbin, Fort Fairfield; Tierra Williams, Freeport; Abigail Lavoie, Frenchville; Forrest Bates, Harmony; Ciara Darby, Hermon; Benjamin Lowery and Kimberley Maguire, Houlton; Levi Armandi, Jay; Nicole Woodhouse, Kingfield; Mackenzie Lee, Lincoln; Jacob Worthley, Linneus; Chandler Garrison, Mars Hill; Jennifer Haslett, Newburgh; Brooke Rethman, Newcastle; Patrick Cash, Emalee Dyer, April Sarasin, and Amy Seeley, Presque Isle; Gabriel Hunnewell, Princeton; Kristie Lilly, Saco; Nikki Muise, Sanford; Andre Rossignol, Van Buren; Grace McCrum, Washburn; Marc Phaneuf, Waterboro; Jennifer Osgood, West Enfield; Corey Bailey, Westbrook; and Meghan Cole, Woodland.

From elsewhere in the United States were Kala Grant, Fenton, Michigan; St Nicholas Burrus, Bakersfield, California; Felix Moronta Reyes, Plantation, Florida; Kayleigh Higginbotham, Livingston, Louisiana; Guadalupe Bonilla, Suitland, Maryland; Eron Lukes, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; Antonio Blue-Gamble, Harlem, Montana; Ricardo Cohen, Las Vegas, Nevada; Jimmy Bowen, Downingtown, Pennsylvania; and Thomas Ross, Norfolk, Virginia.

From New Brunswick, Canada were Michelle Fournier, Beaconsfield; and Caitlin McCarthy, Florenceville-Bristol.

From even further afield were Christiaan Janse Van Vuuren, Pudong New Area, China; and Zening Ye and Haoyu Wang, Nanning, China.

Graduating cum laude were Megan Cole and Cheyenne Judkins, Ashland; Martin Brozman, Bangor; Ashlee Harris, Blaine; Madison McCarthy, Cape Elizabeth; Adam Bishop, Caribou; Hillary Morton, Castle Hill; Charlotte Carrier, Chapman; Susan York, Corinth; Allyn Ladner, Easton; Sabrina Witham, Fort Fairfield; Francesca Couture, Harrington; Chalene Crandall, Serenna Fitzpatrick, Cassandra Nightingale, and Jennifer Winslow, Houlton; Chris Deon, Industry; Jordan Hanscom, Lincoln; James Poullaides, New Limerick; Lisa Beane, New Portland; Nichole Stewart, Oakland; Jennifer Howe, Portage; Grant Bridges, Renee Browning, Heidi Dockery, Justin Dyer, Lauren Gibson, Adrianna Levesque, Sylbera McCausland, Ashley Morton, Danielle Steele, Melanee Terry, and Isaac Wipperman, Presque Isle; Hayley Bergan, Smyrna; Samantha Hart, Standish; Megan Davis, Wells; Dina Gooding, Westbrook; and Ashley Blake, Yarmouth.

From elsewhere in the United States were Rosemary Rodriguez, Chula Vista, California; Aaleshea Tran, Elk Grove, California; Melanee Terry, Moreno Valley, California; Pedro Oliveira da Costa, Melbourne, Florida; Julio Garcia Rengifo, Winter Springs, Florida; Ines Ngoga, Roswell, Georgia; Ashley Coldren, Las Vegas, Nevada; Sora Tajima, North Las Vegas, Nevada; Jerome Johnson, Brooklyn, New York; Ryan Tebo, Redwood, New York; Nancy McDowell, Dulles, Virginia; Alexandria Brace, Ferrisburgh, Vermont; and Marissa Valdivia Reagle, Seattle, Washington.

From New Brunswick, Canada was Marissa Perley, Tobique First Nation.

Others receiving degrees were Aubri-Maria Doughty, Bangor; Kelly Davis, Blaine; Haleigh Shay, Brookton; Lauren Mitchell, Camden; Sarah Landry, Canaan; Stephenie Bragg, Stephaine Klinger, Michaela Schwartz, Christina Shaw, and Caleb Thompson, Caribou; Jackie Peers, Caswell; Audriana Willey, Chapman; Tamielee Sutherland, Eagle Lake; Haley Ambrose, Jared Hafford, and Brooke Wilcox, Easton; Krista Luttrell, Falmouth; Tammy Cyr and Joshua McAtee, Fort Fairfield; Joshua Birden, Fort Kent; Casey Tardif, Frenchville; Matthew Leeman, Hancock; Wesley Heinrichs, Hodgdon; Sarah Bouchard, Alexis Flewelling, Zachary Quint, and Jeremy Tarr, Houlton; Delanie-Rae Strout, Lewiston; Rebecca Dillenbeck, Limestone; Emily Page, Lincoln; Laura Knight, Machias; Samantha Currier, Mapleton; Zachary Amnott, Hannah Brewer, Zachary Crouch, and Caitlyn Harris, Mars Hill; Latisha Lenentine and Andrea Willard, Monticello; Adam Frey, New Gloucester; Cassandra Butler and Kayla Martinez, New Limerick; William Stinson, Norridgewock; Matthew Dyer, Palmyra; Vanessa Charette, Patten; Abigail Gagnon, Portage; Julea Beaulieu, Makayla Butler, Aron Chalou, Garrett DeLong, Jennifer Deschene, Danielle Doughty, Sarah Draper, Sarah Gorneault, Harvey Higgins, Heather Kennedy, Trevor Levesque, Christian Lunn, Jessica O’Donnell, Katharine Putnam, and Melinda Severance, Presque Isle; Laci Tower, Rockland; Patrick Fahy, Sanford; Lauren Ouellette, Smyrna Mills; Joanna Gervais, Stockholm; Leah Boyce, Stonington; David Koch, Amysue Sawyer, and Parker Thompson, Washburn; Timothy Speropolous, Waterville; Christian Mumley, Wellington; and Elizabeth Ward, Winthrop.

From elsewhere in the United States were Sarah Duncklee, Tempe, Arizona; Ashlon Stroub, Bakersfield, California; Roberto De La Pena, Porterville, California; Samantha Dube, Tolland, Connecticut; Sarah Owens, Carrollton, Georgia; Madison Thweatt, Middleton, Idaho; Roni Shaw, Payette, Idaho; Kirsti Stewart, Amesbury, Massachusetts; Fenix Jourdan Jr., Lynn, Massachusetts; Steven Howe, Saint Peter, Minnesota; Lisa Cenat, Raleigh, North Carolina; Matthew Payan, Auburn, New Hampshire; George Harris, Florence, New Jersey; Danielle Mango, Coram, New York; Cullen Marrella, Willard, New York; and TeVon Hines, Dumfries, Virginia.

From even further afield were Zufeng Ning, Nanning, China and Zeang Mao, Quijing, China.

Also graduating was Emily Ward, no hometown listed.